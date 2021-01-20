Larry Wayne Cave, 64, went to his heavenly home on Jan. 15, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Larry Wayne Cave was born July 31, 1956. His parents were Harry and Iona Cave of Stanley, Va. He was a 1973 graduate of Page County High School.
Larry was very active in the Masonic organization, lodge No. 184, in his hometown until moving to Mississippi. He worked more than 30 years for the Bureau of Land Management in northern Va. During his younger years, he developed a love for country and ’60s music and worked a while as a disc jockey. Upon retirement he began a music blog sharing his love of music.
Larry was a wonderful husband, father and friend. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and loved his Sunday school brothers.
Larry is survived by his wife, Susan Parrish Cave; daughter Valerie Cave (Stephen) of Tampa, Fla.; stepson Greg Lee (Cindy) of Chapel Hill, N.C.; stepdaughter Melissa Stockstill (Dwayne) of Vicksburg; grandchildren Emma Davis of Maryland and Layken and Cade Stockstill of Vicksburg. He is also survived by brothers Charles Cave (Bea) of Washington state and Gary Cave of Virginia; sisters Terri Barron (John) of Maryland and Linda DeSombre (Dale) of Va.; and by a very special cousin Mary DePriest (Dean) of San Diego, Calif.
He retired in 2013 and moved to Laurel and married Susan.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
To sign the online guestbook visit, www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.