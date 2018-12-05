Funeral services for Mr. Larry Wayne Lofton were Tuesday at First Church of God in Laurel, with Brother Duane Parker as the officiant. Interment followed at Waynesboro Cemetery.
Mr. Lofton, 68, of Shubuta departed his life Nov. 30, 2018 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was a former millwright with the Masonite Corporation.
He is survived by his best friend Sally Parrish of Shubuta; sons Wayne (Marsha) Lofton and Shane Parrish, both of Sharon; daughters Pam (Mark) McAndrews and Erin (Jason) Kilgore, both of Sharon; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother Leslie (Linda) Lofton of Loxley, Ala.; nieces; nephews; special cousin Marvin (Debra) Harvison; and his former wife Nancy Lofton, with whom he kept a loving friendship.
Turner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.