Latrell Westmoreland, 85, of Ellisville died Monday at the Veterans Hospital in Jackson. He was born Monday, July 23, 1934 in Jones County.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 9:30 a.m. the funeral home with burial to follow in Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mobile, Ala. (6100 Three Notch Road, 36619) at 1:30 p.m. Brother Roy Crouch will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Westmoreland was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. He loved being with his friends at McDonald's, and also loved fishing, gardening, music and his guitars.
He was preceded in death by his father Sam Westmoreland and his mother Dutch Westmoreland; son Dale Westmoreland; sisters Betty Nell Busby, Dorothy Moore and Mary Helen Westmoreland; and brothers Danny Westmoreland and Lavell Westmoreland.
Survivors include two daughters, Annette Jolly and Karen Wells; two brothers, Howard "Peewee" Westmoreland and Sam "Jack" Westmoreland; sister Linda Chamblee; two grandsons, Lee Wells and Michael Jolly; granddaughter Ashlee Brownlee; niece Mary Lynn Busby Creel; nephew Nolan "Eddie" Busby; former wife and longtime friend Gloriel Ann Westmoreland; his longtime friend and caregiver Dorothy Brownlee; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
