Laura “Kathy” Carney, born May 5, 1951, passed to her heavenly home on June 13, 2020 at the age of 69.
Mrs. Carney was retired from the Jones County School District, where she was employed as a teacher’s assistant. She loved to travel and was a member of Harmony Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and VBS.
She was preceded in death by her parents Henry Wade and Ruby Sumrall Wade; and her husband Paul Carney.
She is survived by her daughter Trudi Howell (Johnny) of Long Beach; brothers Daniel “Buddy” Wade (Reba) of Laurel and Gary Wade (Maggie) of Wyoming; sister Linda Wade Ingram of Ellisville; grandchildren Benji Carney (Mary) of Hattiesburg and Logan Colbert of Laurel; and her dog Bunny.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Hiram Eaves will officiate.
Pallbearers will be James Howell, Jose Aguirre, Jacob Aguirre, Scooter Carney, Matthew Carney and Joel McCarty.
