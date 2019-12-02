Laura Ellis, 97, of Hattiesburg died on Dec. 1, 2019 in Hattiesburg. Services will be Friday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery. Young's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
