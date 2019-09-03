Laura Lou Long Subel

Laura Lou “Lulu” Long Subel began her third and eternal retirement on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. She was born in Bessemer, Ala., on Jan. 15, 1934.
She moved with her parents and siblings to Laurel at the age of 6. She graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in 1950 and from Jones County Junior College in Ellisville in 1952, with a degree in education. She lived in Detroit, Denver and Biloxi before making Pensacola, Fla., her home in the late 1950s.
As a young girl in Laurel, she joined West Laurel United Methodist Church and grew up attending many different services around town with her youth group and friends. She enjoyed her high school years as a Tornado, Class of 1950, and kept in touch with many of her classmates through the years at the all-year reunions. She loved coming to Laurel and the surrounding towns every October for the annual Speed/Mayfield family reunion in Myrick. She passed her love of family and Jones County on to her daughter and grandchildren through these trips.
Her first career was as a federal civil servant at Pensacola Naval Air Station until her 1992 retirement after 38 years. She also enjoyed another career as a small-business counselor for the University of West Florida for 26 years until her second retirement in 2018 at the age of 84.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents Luvenia and Lucinda Long; her brothers Luvenia Jackson Long Jr. and Andy Jim Long; her sister Mary Patricia Long Davis; and her son-in-law Victor Anthony Lloyd.
She is survived by her daughter Iris Subel Davis; son-in-law Herbert H. Davis III; grandson Thomas Lawrence Lloyd Sr.; granddaughter Laura Lindsey Lloyd Morris; grandson-in-law Jonathan David Morris; great-grandson Thomas Lawrence Lloyd Jr.; her dearest, lifelong friend of more than 65 years Betty Davis Kern of Summerdale, Ala.; three four-legged grandpups, Luke, Bandit and Wallace; and a host of precious cousins, nieces, nephews, co-workers, clients, friends and loved ones.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. and again on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Faith Chapel South in Pensacola, Fla. The funeral will be Saturday at 4.
Tribute gifts can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or to your local Salvation Army.
