Laura Stephanio McRae Kerr, former resident of Laurel, died peacefully with her family by her side on May 14, 2023. She was 88.
Passionate and dynamic in all that she did, Laura made an impact on all who knew her. She was full of life and fun. She was a great cook who loved to entertain and was the center of her loving family.
Laura was an RN and IV specialist. She worked at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Jackson. During Hurricane Camille in 1969 she worked as a registered Red Cross nurse and Salvation Army nurse. She was awarded lifetime medals of honor from both the Red Cross and Salvation Army. She was an active charter member of the Laurel Arts League. She was a proud member of the Junior Auxiliary. She was honored to be nominated in the publication “Outstanding Young Women of America” in 1971.
The common thread among Laura’s endless activities was a deep, uncompromising love for her children and, later, her grandchildren. When opportunities didn’t exist for her kids she created them. When not dragging them around to swim meets, sporting events and Gulf Coast beaches, Laura and John loaded their kids in the station wagon and drove them to Jackson or New Orleans to gain exposure to life. Each summer they drove to Gloucester, Mass., to spend time with her large and loving family. When it came time for her children and grandchildren to be educated, she spared no expense to provide the best education available.
Laura was predeceased by her first husband Dr. John M. McRae Jr.; and son Chip McRae
Laura is survived by her husband Thomas R. Kerr; sisters Ellie Fleet and Carol Babson; daughters Lisa McRae (Howard) and Katie McRae Crenshaw (John); daughter-in-law Sandy McRae; a dozen grandchildren; three baby great-granddaughters; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Wherever Laura was, people smiled, flowers bloomed, birds congregated and animals appeared at her door. To remember her, she'd ask that you look at the flowers, listen to the birds and take care of the nature and beauty around you.
A memorial service will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gloucester on Friday, July 14.
