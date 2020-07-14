Laurel Shea Lowe, 31, of Laurel died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Jones County. She was born Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1988 in Laurel.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Life Church in Laurel. The funeral service will follow at 1 at Life Church and burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery. Brother David Hagan will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Laurel was a CSR supervisor at Citizen’s National Bank, where just a few months ago she was awarded Laurel Leader-Call’s Teller of the Year.
She was preceded in death by grandfather James H. Donald; maternal grandparents Mr. Dolphus Watts and Mrs. Ruth Watts; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include her husband of six years Casey Lowe; parents Mike and Suzan Donald; sons Rohan Lowe, Remington Lowe and Reedon Lowe; paternal grandmother Barbara Donald Sanford; brothers Lindsay Donald and Capt. Lance Donald (Tik); nephew Michael Donald; uncles James V. and Becky Donald and Joe and Connie Donald; in-laws Erin and Jason Kilgore; brothers-in-law Corey Lowe and Keegan Lowe; and grandmother-in-law Sally Parrish.
Pallbearers will be Chad Donald, Heath Donald, Kevin Gatlin, Jason Kilgore, Corey Lowe, Keegan Lowe and Luigui Armao.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
Mike and Suzan, I can’t imagine the unbearable pain you and your family are feeling. I pray that God will cover you in peace, comfort and understanding as only He can.
