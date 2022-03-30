Laurie Bufkin McNeil Shepherd, 62, of Vicksburg passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.
She was born June 7, 1959, to Marvin Harold Bufkin Sr. and Joanna Steen. She was a loving mother and recently retired from Redstone Arsenal Department of Defense.
Laurie is survived by her husband Al Shepherd; daughter Lauren Jensen (Justin) of Laurel; three grandchildren, Jaxon Jensen, Alexis Jensen and Saylor Jensen; sister Susie Bufkin Chapman of Pontotoc; brother, David Bufkin (Kelly) of Greenville; and several nieces, a nephew and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Nena Karen Miller; brother Marvin Harold “Bo” Bufkin Jr.; and brother-in-law Larry Chapman.
Services will be Thursday, March 31, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Laurel. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Jones County.
Pallbearers will be Josh Jensen, Jeremy Jensen, Dennis Jensen, John LaPan, Justin Jensen and David LaPan. Honorary pallbearer will be Jaxon Jensen.
