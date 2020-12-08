Laurie Dawn Howard Holifield passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at University Medical Center following a brief illness.Laurie grew up in the Myrick Community, and graduated from Northeast Jones High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. She taught math at East Jones Elementary for several years, and she was later a tutor and substitute teacher at East Jones Elementary, Northeast Jones High School and West Jones High School. She was a member of Mill Creek Church.Laurie was preceded in death by her grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Hurley Stevens and Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Howard; and by her uncle James “Tater” Howard.Laurie is survived by her husband Kent Holifield; her daughter Harley Dawn Perdue; her parents Mike and Karen Howard; her sister Katie Toombs; her niece Taylor Bynum (Auston); her nephew Jake Toombs; and her great-niece Braelyn Bynum. Other survivors include her uncles Randy Stevens (Theresa) and Wayne Howard (Sophronia); her aunt LaDonna White; as well as numerous cousins and other relatives.Laurie is also survived by her parents-in-law Kenney and Kathy Holifield; her sister- and brother-in-law Karen and Marshall Fitzgerald and their children Mason and Lena Kate.Burial was at Tuckers Crossing Baptist Church with a private graveside service officiated by Eddie Bryant and Bill Myers. Pallbearers were Billy Bourg, Cody Brooks, Kyle Brooks, Landon Howard, Jeremy Parker and Mike Tisdale. Honorary pallbearers were Wayne Howard and Randy Stevens.To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.