LaVerne Gunnels, 87, of Laurel died Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her residence.
Local visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
Out-of-town services will be as follows: visitation at Lewis Funeral Home, Magnolia, Ark., from 5-7 p.m. and graveside services at Magnolia Memorial Park in Magnolia at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Mrs. Gunnels was a homemaker who loved cooking and gardening. She had a green thumb and could grow flowers and vegetables. She was a member of Laurel Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Gunnels; her parents Gilbert and Clyde Farrrar; brothers Malbert Farrar (Mary Frances) and Travis Farrar (Lib); and sister Agnes Jane Farrar.
Mrs. Gunnels is survived by her son Randy Gunnels (Jana Clausen); daughter Gina Kennon (Kenny); grandchildren Charlie Sumrall (Bandice Morris), Kyle Sumrall (Kim) and Britt McCraw (Brannyn); great-grandchildren Madison and Kaleb Sumrall; sister Pat Crumpler (John).
