Laverne Lowe, 83, of Laurel died Sunday at Jasper General Nursing Home in Bay Springs. He was born Saturday, June 20, 1936 in Picayune.
Private graveside services will be at a later date in Oakvale Methodist Church Cemetery. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Laverne went to Lumberton High School, where he played football. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Wales.
He was preceded in death by his father Jessie Lowe and mother Olivia Lowe Slade.
Survivors include his wife Gwendolyn Lowe; sons Shannon Lowe (Jan) and Bradley Lowe (Suzette); grandchildren Christopher Lowe; step-granddaughters Kalea McClure (Matt), Marianna Lunsford and Alyse Lunsford; two step-great-granddaughters; brother Joseph A. Lowe (Joy); and a host of nieces and nephews.
