Lavon Welborn

Lavon "Jelly" Welborn, 95, of Laurel passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Friday, Oct. 8, 1926 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Sharon in Laurel. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the church with burial to follow in Sharon Cemetery. Brother Robert Scruggs and Brother Matt Olson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Jelly was music director of First Baptist of Sharon for 23 years and served his Savior in numerous churches in the area. He worked at Masonite for many years and also was an auctioneer.
Jelly was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. What a legacy he left and oh the lives he touched with that infectious smile. He loved making people laugh and light up any room he walked into. He is loved by many.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ernestine Johnson Welborn; parents Millard W. and Effie Welborn; sister Ora V. Adams (J.W); brother Dorman Welborn (Bobbie); and grandson Chuck McCarty.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years Diane J. Welborn; daughters Vondine McCarty (Charles), Beth Myers (Mike), Kathy Lee (Randy), Jill Morrison (Bill) and Anderle Foster (Tim); sons Austin Welborn (Joanne) and Kelly Bullock (Martiel); 22 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and honorary children Pam Strausser and Joe Bullock.
Pallbearers will be Austin Welborn, Kelly Bullock, Kyle Tice, Tim Foster, Tommy Myers and Craig Welborn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Welborn, Paul Welborn, Ronnie Welborn, Ken Bullock, Nick Bullock and David Bullock.
