Lawrence Mike Welch, 74, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was born Sunday, November 2, 1947, in Laurel.
A graveside service will be Thursday, May 26, at 10 a.m. at Big Creek Cemetery with burial to follow. Brother James Blakenship will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mike was a retired registered forester and a member of Sandhill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cliff and Hilna Knight Welch; and niece Sarah Shaw.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years Deborah Welch; daughter Wendy Smith (Carroll); sons Chris Welch (Amber) and Whit Welch (Erica); nephews Kevin Shaw (Ginny) and Hank Shaw (Kayla); grandchildren Caroline, Kate, Dylan, Brenley, Macie, Mollie and expected grandson Dane, Henry, June, Oliver, Andrew, Sam, Isabella and Josslyn; brother Tommy Welch; and sister-in-law Kay Hilbun.
Pallbearers will be Chris Welch, Whit Welch, Carroll Smith, Hank Shaw, Kevin Shaw and Kevin Lucas.
Honorary pallbearer will be Dylan Welch.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
