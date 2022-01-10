Leann Wood Hampton passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 17, 2021 in Birmingham, Ala. She grew up in Laurel and moved to the Birmingham area in 2005.
Leann was born in Laurel on Nov. 17, 1978, and was the daughter of Paul and Susan Wood. She was a graduate of R.H. Watkins High School and the University of Tennessee.
Leann was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joshua Hampton; her grandparents Dwight U. Maddox Jr., Frances Maddox West, Taft “Pete” and Mescal Wood; and her step-grandfather James "Jay" West.
She is survived by her parents and her sister Amanda Wood Johnston of Ringgold, Ga.; niece Abigail Johnston and nephew Nathaniel Johnston, also of Ringgold; her aunts and uncles D. U. and Barbara Maddox of Mobile, Ala., Bobby and Sherree Maddox of Oxford, Malcolm and Mary Wood of Picayune and Elizabeth and Jack Nagle of Birmingham; her much-loved cousins Stevie and Sandra Bateman, Stevens and Katy Bateman, Dr. Lewis Bateman of Starkville, Dwight Maddox IV of Mobile, Harper and Gini Maddox of Austin Texas, and Lindsey Maddox and Caleb French of Nashville. She is also survived by her dear friends Brandon Black and David Buzier of Panama City, Fla., and her fur babies Maddie Mo and Stormy.
Leann was a free spirit with many talents. She was an artist, incredibly creative and a shopaholic. Her knack for remembering song titles and lyrics was uncanny, followed only by her almost perfect memory. She was most affectionately known for her caring heart and willingness to help others. Leann was employed by State Farm Insurance for many years, and in the past, was a makeup artist for Parisian in Birmingham and Proffit's in Knoxville.
A lifelong follower of Christ, Leann grew up worshiping at First United Methodist Church in Laurel and was an active member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Homewood, Ala. -
It was the desire of Leann and Josh that their ashes be spread over the beautiful Gulf of Mexico along the Alabama coast.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be Saturday, Jan. 15, at First United Methodist Church in Laurel. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by the service at 12 noon.
