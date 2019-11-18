Lee Williamson Cline was born June 19, 1944 in Fort Sills, Okla., to Glenn Williamson Cline and Virginia Jo McCarter Cline. He departed this life Nov. 15, 2019, after fighting cancer for five years.
Visitation and funeral services were Monday at Memory Chapel in Laurel.
Lee enjoyed his profession as a lawyer, anything Wabash College and reading. He was a faithful member of St. John Episcopal Church in Laurel. He will be remembered most for the work he did with Wabash College with recruitment and mentoring young men. He took a lot of pride helping those men and made life-long friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn Williamson Cline and Virginia Jo Cline; and infant son Nathaniel H. Cline
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Betty Cline; daughter Meghan Cline Rotter; grandchildren Daniel and Emma Rotter; son Christopher B. Cline; and grandchild Stormie Cline.
