Lela Jane Delk, 72, of Laurel died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her residence in Laurel. She was born Wednesday, May 22, 1946 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and the burial will follow in Myrick Cemetery. Dennis Aldy and Dr. Cary Kimbrell will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Jane was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church of Laurel and was a very faithful prayer warrior for the kingdom of God. She was a grateful cancer survivor for 28 years. She loved her family and was also very passionate about sharing the gospel with all who entered her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Delk; father Rev. Leroy O. Craven; mother Edith Rigdon Craven; and grandson, Jonathan Aldy.
Survivors include her daughter Dara Aldy (Dennis); son Hogie Delk (Tina); grandchildren Joshua Aldy (Emily), Jeremiah Aldy, Joy Aldy, Joseph Aldy, Jesseca Aldy, Christian Parker (Kevin), Courtney Shepherd (Kolby) and Will Delk (Mykenzie); great-grandchildren Moriah Aldy, Eden Aldy, Emmaus Aldy, Lucy Leigh Parker with two more on the way; sisters Joan Smith (Billy) and Jean Byrd (Barry); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Aldy, Jeremiah Aldy, Judah Aldy, Joseph Aldy, Will Delk, Kolby Shepherd and Kevin Parker.
