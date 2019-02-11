Lelia Ann Rogers, 86, of Laurel passed away on Feb. 11, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Mill Creek Cemetery in Jones County. Rev. Jimmy Holder will officiate.
Miss Rogers was preceded in death by four sisters, Annie Lou Walters, Iva Lee Byrd, Hazel Thornton and Loretta Bustin; and one brother, William Earl Rogers.
She is survived by her nephews Gary Thornton and Ronald Bustin; and her niece Brenda Mills.
