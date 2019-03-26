Lemuel “Bim/Bimbo" Henry entered this world on Friday the 15th of June 1951, and departed this world on Sunday, the 25th of March 2019. He was the oldest of five children born to Florence Virginia Jefferson and Birthola Henry (June 1921 – May 2017). Although not an active member of church, Lemuel was a true believer in Jesus Christ.
His love for drawing, carpentry, landscaping, sports and the great outdoors began when he was a young boy, and continued throughout his life. He enjoyed watching high school sports, professional football and basketball, and especially the San Antonio Spurs. Lemuel was often seen mowing the lawn, trimming hedges or hanging holiday lights and decorations for his mother.
Lemuel graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1969, and earned his bachelor's degree from Alcorn State University in 1973. In the late 1970s, Lemuel became a proud father with the birth of his children – daughter LaShandra Louise and son Eric Delen.
Greeting him on the other side are his father Birthola Henry (June 1921 – May 2017) and brother, Samuel Henry, Sr. (December 1960 – October 1993).
Celebrating his memory here on earth are his children LaShandra (Cedric) Jones of San Antonio, Texas, and Eric Henry of Hattiesburg; mother Florence V. Henry of Soso; sisters Sandra (Eddie) Sanders and Rose Henry of Soso; Regina (Booker T.) Ward of Gulfport; Grandson Tyler McCullum; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Homegoing Celebration will commence at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 29, at Mount Vernon M.B. Church (20 Andy Knight Road in Soso). A public visitation will begin at noon until the time of the service. Officiating will be Pastor James McLaurin. Internment will be in Mount Vernon Church Cemetery. Brown Mortuary in charge of final arrangements.
