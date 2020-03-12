Lemuel N Lewis Jr.

Lem Lewis was born on April 12, 1928, and passed from this life into eternity with our Lord on March 11, 2020.
Mr. Lewis is survived by his wife of 75 years Sybil Yelverton Lewis; his children Dan (Sue) Lewis and Hilda (Tim) Barnes; his grandchildren Kellee Lewis (Matt) Smith, Jo Barnes (Terry) Holzman, Jill Barnes (John) Hill, Gent Sherman (Heather) Lewis, Joy Barnes (Greg) Willis, Lemuel Cole (Paige) Barnes, Reginald Robin “Chip” (Michelle) Lewis Jr., Peggie Alexandria Lewis and Nancy Danielle Lewis; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mr. Lewis was preceded in death by his son Reginald Robin “Regi” Lewis Sr.; and his parents Lemuel N. Lewis Sr and Margaret Louise Wesling Lewis.
Mr. Lewis was a United States Air Force veteran serving during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He retired after 28 years of service with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He then worked for General Motors for 15 years before his full retirement.
Mr. Lewis spent the remaining 30 years of his life serving his Lord and his family. Mr. Lewis was a deacon for more than 50 years, serving Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins, Ga., Mount Nebo Baptist Church and Bay Springs Baptist Church in Bay Springs. He also served many years as a Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent.
Mr. Lewis served his community in many capacities. He was a Gideon, a Mason and a Shriner.
Of all his many titles and accomplishments, those of husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather were his most cherished.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, from 1-2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs and the burial will follow in Mount Nebo Cemetery. Tim Barnes will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of the arrangements.
