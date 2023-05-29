Mrs. Lenora Cooley, 93, of Strengthford passed from this life Friday, May 26, 2023 at Laurelwood Community Living Center in Laurel. She was born in Wayne County on Monday, July 1, 1929, to the late William T. “Bill” and Georgia B. Street.
Mrs. Cooley was a homemaker. She was a member of Strengthford Church of God. She will be remembered by family and friends as a devout Christian and servant. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Mrs. Cooley was preceded in death by her husband Grady B. “Buck” Cooley; parents William T. “Bill” and Georgia B. Street; son Ricky Cooley; four brothers, Roy Street, Albert Street, Robert L. Street and J. V. Street; and three sisters Jessie Mae Pitts, Inez Jordan and Elouise Wells.
She is survived by sons Shelton Cooley (Rhonda) of Heidelberg and Ronnie Cooley of Moselle; grandchildren Scott Cooley (Julie) of Laurel and Ash Cooley (Aimee) of Strengthford; great-grandchild AnnClark Cooley; and sister-in-law Betty Street Moody of Waynesboro, MS.
Visitation for Mrs. Cooley will be from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Freeman Funeral Home in Waynesboro. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mike Street and Rev. Jimmy Harrison officiating. Interment will be in Waller Ridge Cemetery in Wayne County.
Pallbearers will be Scott Cooley, Ash Cooley, Bobby Wells, Keith Wells, Jarvis Harrison and Paul Rigney. Honorary pallbearer will be Duple Rigney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Strengthford Church of God, 266 Clara-Strengthford Road, Waynesboro, MS 39367.
