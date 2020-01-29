Lenora W. “Ann” Morgan, 85, of Heidelberg passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2020.
She was a loving wife to Willie Bob Morgan for more than 41 years, before his passing on Feb 28, 1993.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ola Welch of Cleveland, Texas; brothers Robert Welch Jr. and Jack Welch; and special friend Deloris Booth.
She is survived by sons Kerry Morgan and his wife Tommie of Waynesboro, Guy Morgan and his wife Lisa of Pachuta, and grandson Cooper Morgan and his wife Hillary of Chattanooga, Tenn. She is also survived by sister Vivian Sharit of Mabank, Texas, and sister-in-law Gerrie Welch of Lake Jackson, Texas. Ms. Ann is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends.
Ms. Ann was a longtime resident of Heidelberg, where she enjoyed many outdoor activities, including camping, fishing and hunting with her family and friends. She was a fan of the local high school sports teams and attended many games supporting her kids and friends’ kids.
Ms. Ann also loved playing bridge and other card and board games with her many close friends.
Ms. Ann was an avid reader and spent many hours enjoying this hobby.
If so moved, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Mary Weems Parker Memorial Library, located at 1016 North Pine Ave., Heidelberg or call 601-787-3857 for more information.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel oversees arrangements.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 31, from 9-11 a.m. at the Heidelberg Baptist Church, 409 N. Main St., Heidelberg. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., with internment in Heidelberg Cemetery. Afterward, family and friends are invited to return to the church for a meal provided by the ladies of the church.
