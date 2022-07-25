Leon Franklin Bell passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
He was born to parents Leon Frank and Louise Lawrence Bell on Feb. 28, 1939 in Choctaw County, Ala. Mr. Bell was a man of strong faith and was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. One of the kindest souls in the world, Mr. Bell will be missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Bell was preceded in death by his wife Frankie Bell; his parents Leon and Louise Bell; his sisters and brother Mildred Estes, Don Bell, Marge Chittenden and Linda Bethune.
Mr. Bell is survived by his daughters Sheila Wadsworth (Rayford) of Laurel and Kathy Donovan (Tom) of Pennsylvania; stepson Landon Woodall (Lisa) of Hattiesburg; stepdaughter Hope Macaluso (Scott) of Georgia; six grandchildren, Stormy Sherman (Tony) of Laurel, Thomas Donovan of Tennessee, Christopher Donovan of Ohio, Kadin Woodall (Aubree) of Mississippi, Kristen Woodall of Mississippi and Faith Macaluso of Georgia; great-grandchildren, Emma Sherman and Xander Woodall; sisters and brothers Janice Henderson, Barbara Chester, Judy Rogers, Pete Bell, Glen Bell and Charles Bell; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation will be for family and friends on Monday, July 25, from 6-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel with services at Memory Chapel on Tuesday at 2 p.m. A private graveside service will take place at a later date. Brother Sean Piper will officiate the service.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
