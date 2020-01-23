On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, Leonard Malcom “Buddy” Hearn passed from this life to his eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His life was an example of the transformative power of the love and forgiveness of the Almighty God. He left a legacy of love to his family and was a witness to all who knew him of what it means to be a child of God and totally dependent on the love of our Heavenly Father. He is now at rest and in the presence of his Savior where we shall all be joined again with him in God’s time. His family rises and with one voice and proclaims that we truly have been blessed beyond all measure.
He was preceded in death by his parents Malcolm Hearn and Bessie Morgan Hearn; and his son James L. “Sonny” Hearn.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Mary Hearn; son Phillip Hearn; and two daughters, Robin Hunter (Mike) and Sherry Hearn, all of Laurel. He is also survived by his sister Jackie Ishee of Mobile, Ala.; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 24, at 1 p.m. Brother Howard Houston will officiate.
