Leonard Simpson Ward, born March 10, 1925, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. He was a resident of Laurel for many years, and was born in Bruce.
Services will be Tuesday at Memory Chapel in Laurel. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Sharon Cemetery. Elder Jerry Wilkerson will officiate.
Better known as “Papaw,” he loved the outdoors, especially hunting, raising dogs and gardening. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and later worked at Masonite in Laurel. He also was a home builder and owned a truss plant before retiring.
He enjoyed attending services at Erata Primitive Baptist Church, where he was a long-time member and deacon. He loved his church family and worshiping the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years Ruby Goodson Ward; parents EC and Zeffie Ward; three brothers; and four sisters.
He is survived by his children Richard Ward (Janie), Donald (Pete) Ward (Sherrah), Sandra Ward Brenner (Ken) and Lori Ward Barnes (Jim). He is also survived by10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers; and many nieces and nephews.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.