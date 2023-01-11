Leslie Parrish Adcock, 61, of Clinton passed away on Jan. 8, 2023 surrounded by her family. Leslie was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother (“Narnie”) and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents William O Parrish Sr. and Christine Glenn Parrish.
Leslie is survived by her husband of 41 years Kenny; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Kennith “Blake,” Bryan (Melanie) and Brandon (Laura); five grandchildren, Christine Neely, Kenleigh Anne, William Kennith, Ethan Gunner and Adeline Laurel; siblings William O Parrish Jr., Cheryl Jordan (Mike) and Joan Tomlinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Leslie was born in Laurel in 1961 and lived in Laurel, Gulfport and Clinton throughout her life. She graduated from Clinton High School Class of 1979 shortly after moving from Gulfport. She met Kenny in the same year and they married in 1981. They had their first son, Blake, in 1982 and Leslie spent the next four decades as a dedicated wife and mom with roles as MS Traditional Archery Association president, soccer mom/coach/league director and PTA mom. When her first grandchild was born in 2010, Leslie embraced her added role as “Narnie” for all five beautiful grandchildren, who would be born over the next 10 years.
A private family service will be in Laurel on Saturday, Jan. 14, and a local memorial service to celebrate Leslie’s life will be in Clinton at a later date to be announced to friends and family. The family asks that donations be made to Fisher House Foundation or Ronald McDonald House Charities.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.