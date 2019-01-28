Leslie Tubbs
Leslie Tubbs, 67, of Laurel died on Jan. 27, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Wednesday, Jan. 30, beginning at 10 a.m. with graveside services to follow at noon at Sunset Gardens. Brother Kyle Warren will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Joe Lowe; and brother Jim Lowe.
She is survived by her husband Gerry Tubbs; and sister Pam (Charles) Argubright.
