Lester Grayson Johnson, 61, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at Forrest General in Hattiesburg. He was born Thursday, Dec. 10, 1959.
Gravesides services will be held Monday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. in Sharon Cemetery. Rev. Kelby Johnson will officiate.
Grayson enjoyed fishing and playing with his grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his big smile and laugh that would fill a whole room.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Grace Welborn Johnson.
Survivors include his wife Sherry Ann Johnson of Laurel; son Corey Johnson (Erica) of Ellisville; daughter Amber Ponthieux (Patrick) of Moselle; father Lester Cecil Johnson of Laurel; brothers Ricky Johnson, Robby Johnson and Bruce Johnson, all of Laurel; and his grandchildren Conner, Kennedy, Randley, Reese, M’Lee, Riley and Savannah.
Pallbearers will be Adrian Johnson, Jesse Johnson, Cody Johnson and Vaughn Fields.
Memory Chapel of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
