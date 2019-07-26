Lester L. Roberts, 62, of Ellisville, passed away on July 26, 2019.
Mr. Roberts was a self-employed mechanic and truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles Ray Jordan Sr.; mother June Joy Roberts Jordan; and one brother, Charles Ray Jordan Jr.
He is survived by three sisters, Charlene Wade (Jerry), Glenda Jones (Mickey) and Loretta Williams (Roger); four nephews; two nieces; and many great-nephews and great-nieces.
Services will be at Memory Chapel on Saturday, July 27. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will follow at 2:30.
Interment will be in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Covington County.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.