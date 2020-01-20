Letha M. Hodges, 86, of Ellisville died Saturday at Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living in Ellisville. She was born Monday, March 6, 1933 in Bulter, Ala.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Salem Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Brent Benson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was a member of Salem Heights Baptist Church. She was retired from Jones County Schools after 23 years as an elementary and junior high school teacher.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jason and Mae Ola Mathews; her husband Billy Ray Hodges; son Ronnie Gibson; sister Lou Juana Smith; brother Steve Gaddy; and one grandchild, Paul Denham.
Survivors include son Danny (Shelia) Gibson; daughter Teresa (Gary) Farris; brothers Huey Mathews and Claude (Darlene) Gaddy; sister Chryl (Bruce) Crosson; four grandchildren, Corey Gibson, Chris Gibson, Jody Gibson and Joel Gibson; and two great-grandchildren, Sarah Denham Buehler and Chet Denham Dastugue.
Pallbearers will be Corey Gibson, Tony Singley, Jerry Singley, Leroy Colglazier, Kelvin Knotts, Scott Sims and Claude Gaddy.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
