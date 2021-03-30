Leva Suzanne Adams, born Aug. 5, 1966, passed away at her residence on March 30, 2021 at the age of 54.
She was preceded in death by her parents Randolph and Bonnie Adams; daughter Jade McLaughlin; and sister Cindy Adams Shoemake.
She is survived by brothers Randy Adams (Donna) and Ricky Adams (Delene); grandson Bentley Butler; nephews and nieces Richard Adams (Danielle) Carte, and Allie, Krissanna Byrd (Jonathan) Brancyn and Ainsley, Bryan Adams (Heather) Isabella and Miles, and Sumer Adams.
A graveside service will be at First Baptist Church of Sharon Cemetery on Friday, April 2, at 4 p.m.
Pallbearers will be the deacons of First Baptist Church of Sharon, where she was a lifetime member: Tommy Ulmer, Barry Ulmer, Atley Ledlow, Brodey Myrick, George Walters and Chuck May.
