Lewis Earl Bankston of Laurel passed away on March 11, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born July 23, 1940.
Lewis was retired from Dairy Fresh, where he was operational manager and supervisor. He was previously employed at Bush Dairy as plant manager until it closed.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Mary Evelyn Bankston; one daughter, Connie Landrum (Joey); one granddaughter, Lindsay Johnson (Josh); three great-grandsons, Jett, Kannon and Miles Johnson; and one brother, Archie Bankston of Newberry, Fla.
Services will be Wednesday, March 13, at Freedom Baptist Church in Laurel. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. with services at 3. Interment will be in Myrick Cemetery. Rev. Josh Johnson, Rev. Robby Johnson and Rev. David Fedele will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Charles M. Bankston, Richard O’Neal, Jett Johnson, Alton Smith, Steven O’Neal and Greg Foster.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.