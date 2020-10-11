Lewis G. Davis, 79, of Ellisville died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center. He was born Monday, March 17, 1941 in George County.
Visitation was Saturday at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Sunday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home and the burial will follow in Myrick Cemetery. Brother David Speed will officiate.
Mr. Davis was a retired auto mechanic. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and working in his garden.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Betty Davis; six brothers, Pete Davis, Melvin Davis, Ben Davis, Fred Davis, Pat Davis and Jim Davis; and one sister, Miriam Thomas.
Survivors include his wife Betty Davis and brother Lester Davis.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Nix, Anthony Nix, Jeff Davis, Arthur Davis, Gary Davis and Clinton Dickerson.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
