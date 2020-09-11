Lewis Ray Parker, 90, met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
Lewis was a member of Park Haven Baptist Church, where he served faithfully through the years as a deacon. Lewis served his country in the United States Marine Corps, receiving the expert marksmanship.
Lewis worked at Sears Roebuck & Co. for 28 ½ years as an appliance repairman.
He is survived by his children Jennifer Marie (Jeff) Elliott and Albert Lewis Parker, both of Gadsden, Ala.; grandchildren Jeremy (Kim) Elliott, Josh (M’Ledge) Elliott, Hillary (Micah) Franklin and Grant Parker; great-grandchildren Reese, Remington, Copeland and Delilah Elliott; and brothers and sisters Charles Roy (Nancy Karleen) Parker, David Parker, Dora Parker (Ray) Michilli, Pam Parker Holm and Joe Smith.
Services will be at Park Haven Baptist Church on Monday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. with graveside services to follow at 11 at Sunset Gardens in Laurel. Rev. Tom Cheeks will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.