Lex Randall Windham, 79, of Laurel died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Tuesday, Jan. 9, 1940 in Taylorsville.
Visitation was Saturday at Moss First Church of God in Mos. Funeral services were at the church and burial was in Moss Memory Gardens. Rev. Paul Matte and Mr. Johnny Mullinax officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel was in charge of arrangements.
Lex married Betty Jane Boone in 1960. That same year, he started working in sales for Goodyear in Jackson. They moved to Laurel in 1963, where he began working at Variety Wholesale. Later in life, he was self-employed in sales and pest control until his retirement. He loved camping, gardening and his church work. He was the self-appointed mayor of Moss and the community “fix-it” man. He was a faithful husband, father and grandfather. He was loved by all that knew him and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father Rex Windham; mother Velma Windham; grandson Casey Windham; and brother Donald Pat Windham.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years Betty Jane Windham; sons Randall Keith Windham (Jessica) and Mark Dwayne Windham (Tammy); grandchildren Carlee Church (Brady), Blake Windham and Reed Windham; great-granddaughter Etta Case Church; sister Sandra Sims (Bob).
Pallbearers were Hugh Bergin Jr., Mike Boone, Brady Church, Reed Windham, Blake Windham, Jay Dixon, Dyrk Keyser and Greg Simmons.
Honorary pallbearers were Jerdon Welborn, John Jackson, Joe Shelby, Douglas Myrick, Wallace Smith, Burnis Graham, Sammy Graham, Haskel Graham, Wesley East, Charles Graham and Johnny Mullinax.
The family has asked for donations to be made to your choice of the Moss First Church of God Building Fund or Children & Youth Ministries, 253 Jasper HWY 537, Laurel, MS 39443.
