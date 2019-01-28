Lila K. Chancellor, 86, of Laurel died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Saturday, July 16, 1932 in Argo, Ala.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 31, from 10-11 a.m. at the First-Trinity Presbyterian Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 11 at the church and the burial will follow in Lake Park Cemetery. Rev. Luke Ponder and Dr. Sidney L. Leak III will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Lila was devoted to her family and service. She served as a Docent at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art and was an active member of the Bay Flower Garden Club. She and her husband Bill were charter members of Trinity Presbyterian Church and devoted members of First-Trinity Presbyterian Church. She was an ordained elder and held local, regional, and national offices in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) She was an active member of the church choir and the Presbyterian Women’s Organization. She generously shared her time and talents in the community. Among her passions were creating pine straw baskets, cooking and decorating.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wiley King and Effie King.
Survivors include loving husband of 67 years George W. “Bill” Chancellor; children Billie Bonner (Allen), Marlene Clifton (John), Katy C. Baker (Greg) and Mike Chancellor (Lisa); grandchildren Christy McCord, Emily Clifton, Will Chancellor, Ethan Baker, Kyle Baker, Scott Clifton, Gray Chancellor, Hattie Baker, Claire Douglas, James Douglas, Grace Douglas, Jeremy Baker and Jena Dennis; and sister Barbara Gatlin.
Pallbearers will be Will Chancellor, Ethan Baker, Kyle Baker, Scott Clifton, Gray Chancellor and James Douglas.
The family requests donations in her memory be made to First-Trinity Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice.
