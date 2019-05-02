Lillian Katherine “Kathy” Welch, 61, of Ellisville died Thursday May 2, 2019 at her residence in Ellisville. She was born Wednesday, July 10, 1957 in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be on Monday, May 6, from 10-11 a.m. at Lone Star Missionary Baptist Church in Ellisville. Funeral services will follow at 11 at the church. Burial will be in Welch Graham Cemetery in Ellisville. Brother Brent Long will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Kathy was a certified nursing assistant at Jones County Rest Home for more than 17 years and a devoted mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father Leland Thomas McMurry; mother Laura Katherine McMurry; husband Larry Welch; brothers Michael McMurry and Lee McMurry; and grandmother Rosie French.
Survivors include her children Charlotte Beighey (Gregory), Joshua Welch, Ashley Welch (Clay) and Donavan Welch; brother Larry McMurry (Cheryl); sisters Bridget Normand (Danny) and Dawn McMurry; grandchildren Chase Beighey, Blake Beighey, Brayden Beighey, Kaylee Welch, Gavan Welch, Tori Welch, Laura Welch, Gage Welch, BreAnna Welch and Avah Welch; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
