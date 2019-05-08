Graveside services for Ms. Lillie Dale Little will be Saturday at 3 p.m. in Pinecrest Cemetery in DeKalb. Stephens Funeral Home of DeKalb has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Ms. Little, 92, of Laurel passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel.
Ms. Little was born in Kemper County and graduated from DeKalb High School and East Mississippi Junior College. She began her work life by working for Sen. John C. Stennis on his campaign, first in DeKalb and in Jackson. Ms. Little then began working in the mortgage investment industry, from which she retired as an investment clerk.
She will be remembered as a quiet person with a sweet spirit. Ms. Little loved to read and work jigsaw puzzles. She also loved to travel, accompanying her sister and nieces on several trips.
Though she had no children, she was like another grandmother to her nieces and nephews.
Ms. Little is survived by her sister Virginia Lambert of Laurel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Onie Little; brothers Billy Little, Earl Bennett Little and John Allen Little; and nephews Earl Bennett Little Jr. and Billy Little Jr.
Friends may sign the online register at
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.