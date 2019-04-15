Lincoln “Joe” Sumrall, 89, of Laurel died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Asbury Hospice Center in Hattiesburg.
He was born Feb. 14, 1930 in Soso. After a career in the military he settled in the Shady Grove Community of Laurel in 1977 to enjoy his retirement years with a small engine shop and fishing!
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ruth Smith Sumrall; father and mother Lucien and Clara Sumrall; brothers Pat and Prentiss Sumrall; and sisters Ruby Jordan and Hattie Loper.
Survivors include his daughter Paula Whittet of Louin and his daughters and their husbands, Lorna and Greg Simmons of Moss and Carla and Gary Sagrera of Erath, La; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Joey and Becky Whittet, Grant and Kallie of Gulfport, Daniell Whittet of New Orleans, Joshua Schwan of Opelousas, La., and Nic Schwan and fiancé Alexa Braquet of West Lake, La.; brothers Leamon and Bonnie Sumrall and Paul Sumrall of Laurel; Shelton Sumrall, Rita Saucier and Artie Yocam all of Gulfport; and a host of nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The family thanks each and every person who prayed for him and special thanks to Ruth Ashley for her care over the years.
Funeral arrangements are as follows: Visitation will be Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m. at Memory Chapel with funeral services to follow at noon. Interment will be at Moss Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Paul Ray Sumrall, Joey Whittet, Grant Whittet, Jacob Harrison, Nic Schwan and Josh Schwan.
Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.