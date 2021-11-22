Linda B. Drennan, 72, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. She was born Saturday, April 30, 1949, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 9-11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. and burial will be in Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Bill Blair will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Linda spent many years of her life serving many lawyers in our area as paralegal, until she retired and went back to school. She became a cooperative education teacher, still serving her community, but this time, the younger generation, until her second retirement.
Linda was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church of Laurel, where she sang in the choir and worked countless hours in their tract ministry.
Even though many tracts are discarded to the ground or to the trashcan, she became very encouraged in the work she was doing when her church received a letter that someone had come to faith in Christ through one of the tracts her hands had helped to produce. Linda, Ma, Aunt Linda and Aunt Inna, will be greatly missed by her family, church family, friends and all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father A.J. Broadhead and brother Jimmy Broadhead.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years Larry H. Drennan; son Neil H. Drennan; mother Lucille Broadhead; sisters Sue Ross, Brenda Ward (Donnie), Judy McIntosh and Gail Landrum (Darrell); a host nieces and nephews; and beloved pet Buddy Boy.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Trinity Baptist Church Tract Ministry, 35 Trinity Church Drive, Laurel, MS 39443.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.