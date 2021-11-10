On the evening of Nov. 9, 2021 Heaven erupted in celebration as the gates opened and one of the Saints stepped into the presence of her Lord.
Linda Holifield, 77, of Laurel was eternally healed by her Savior as she entered into His arms, surrounded by her family. Known by all as “Mimi,” Linda completed her race and leaves a lasting legacy, a legacy that is founded on faith, hope and love.
On March 9, 1944, Linda C. Holifield was born in a quaint hospital room in Laurel, MS to the late DD and Clara Collins. The second of four children, Linda grew up in a loving household that was full of church-going faith. The elements of this upbringing: faith, love, and simple living, became the pillars for Linda’s life in the years ahead, a life that would result in an impactful legacy.
Linda attended Calhoun High School, where she graduated in 1961, and she then continued her education at Jones County Junior College, where she received her Associate’s degree in 1963. After receiving her education, Linda began working at a local Ford dealership. Little did she know that the next pillar of her legacy of love was about to be found. One evening in 1963, at the Frosted Treat Dairy Bar, Linda was introduced by her cousin Winifred Ann to Meldon E. Holifield, a local Shady Grove boy who worked at the Jones County Co-Op. Knowing a good thing when he saw it, Meldon courted Linda and quickly moved to establish the rest of their lives together through marriage on March 6, 1964.
From that moment on, they would be known as the Holifield’s. They planted roots in the Indian Springs community and quickly began to cement another piece of Linda’s legacy of love: family. The two had their first child, Denise, in 1965. Their second child, Dwayne, was born in 1967. It was during these years that Linda’s name became, “Mom.”
As a mother, Linda dedicated her life to showing her children how to live a life that was full of a quiet, passionate faith. To her, nothing was more important the supporting her family and instilling a relationship with Jesus in their lives. Through the years, the family grew, and eventually a host of grandchildren began to come into the picture. Then one day, one of her grandchildren came in and gave her the name she would be known by for the rest of her days: “Mimi.”
Linda would spend the remainder of her life loving her family well and quietly modeling a faith in Jesus that would inspire her family for generations. Much can be said of her life, but it is summed up well in the verses found in Proverbs 31:25-29:
“She is clothed with strength and dignity;
she can laugh at the days to come.
She speaks with wisdom,
and faithful instruction is on her tongue.
She watches over the affairs of her household
and does not eat the bread of idleness.
Her children arise and call her blessed;
her husband also, and he praises her;
‘Many women do noble things,
but you surpass them all.’”
Linda was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband Meldon, her two children, Denise and Dwayne, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation and services will be held at Indian Springs Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 p.m, and services will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Floral donations available through Doris Tanner’s Flowers, and/or Gideon Bibles may be made in memory of Linda Holifield through Indian Springs Baptist Church.
