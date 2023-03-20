Mrs. Linda C. Jackson, 76, of Fort Worth, Texas, and formerly of Hattiesburg, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2023. A service for Mrs. Jackson was March 11 at New Bethel Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. Pastor Lars Jordan officiated the home-going services.
Among those cherishing her memories are her devoted and loving son George Jackson Jr. of Fort Worth; granddaughter Ashley Jackson of McKinney, Texas; sisters Chloe Davis and Rose Rice, both of Laurel; beloved uncles Charles Prince of Warren, Ohio, and Thomas Prince of Cleveland, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
