Linda Carol Johnson, 68, of Laurel passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 peacefully at her home in the Powers Community. She was born March 10, 1954, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. and Burial will be in Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery. Brother Valton Douglas will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leon and Bess Rogers; her infant sister Marilyn Rogers; and brother George “Roy” Rogers.
She loved the Lord and her church. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she served the Lord faithfully.
Linda cherished her family. She was married to Wayne Johnson and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. She loved being “Gran” to her three grandchildren.
She enjoyed her booth “Gran and Papa’s Place” inside Peddlers Junktion in Laurel. She loved meeting new people and never met a stranger.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years Wayne Johnson; son Brian Johnson (Bethany); and grandchildren Hannah Johnson, Jack Johnson and Jenna Claire Johnson.
Pallbearers will be David Reid, Cecil Myers, Jerry Hutchenson, Wesley Jones, Mark Ball and Ronnie Kitchens.
