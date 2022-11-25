Linda D. Cooley, 75, of Ellisville passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Friday, July 11, 1947, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 28, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home and again Tuesday from 1-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Jordan Cemetery in Pinegrove with burial to follow. Brother Hiram Eaves will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ellis and Lorene Hollimon Hankins; and brother Ronnie Hankins.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years William Cooley; son Kevin Cooley; daughter Ladonna Tisdale (Tim); grandchildren Larkin Wallace and Sydnee Tisdale; and great-grandchild Macklynn Wallace.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
