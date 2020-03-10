Linda D. Page, 68, of Clarksdale, formerly of Laurel, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at East Laurel Church of Christ in Laurel with Dr. Charles Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Heidelberg under the direction of T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday and again on Saturday at 10 a.m. at East Laurel Church of Christ.
Survivors include son Reginald McDonald of Fort Mitchell, Ala.; daughters Tracy Page of Charleston, S.C., and Sonji Harvey of Duncan; brother Willie Lee McDonald of Boston; sister Bernice McCullum of Laurel; and five grandchildren.
