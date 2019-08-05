Linda Darnell Johnson, 56, of Laurel passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born on Jan. 27, 1963 to the late Travis Rulan Thompson of Raleigh and Georgia Mae Thompson of Laurel.
Linda’s boisterous personality commanded the attention of the room and she was always ready to offer advice to anyone who might need it. She had a passion for cooking and caring for her loved ones. While raising her sons, she also opened her doors to many of their friends who needed a hot meal or somewhere safe to stay.
She is survived by her high school sweetheart Calvin Johnson of Laurel. They were blessed with a wonderful 40 years together. She is also survived by her sons Corey (Allison) Johnson of Midland, Texas, and Wesley Johnson of Laurel; and her grandsons Tristin, Casey and Dawson; and granddaughters Mileigh, Callie and MK. She is also survived by her sister Wanda Thompson Nail of Pikesville, Tenn.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Sandersville Baptist Church and will be officiated by Brother Wesley Page. Interment will follow in Sandersville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Johnson, Jacob Eddy, Mike Goldman, Gentell Harris, Michael Briscoe and Brian Milligan.
