Linda F. Smith, 72, of Laurel passed away at South Central Regional Medical Center on March 28, 2020.
She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.
She was preceded in death by her father Charles William Anderson; mother Faye Williams Hamilton; and stepfather Charles Hamilton.
She is survived by her husband Randall Smith; one son, Chuck Nance (Selena) of Franklin, Tenn.; one daughter, Tyndra “Tiny” Turner (Greg) of Laurel; two brothers, Alan and Jr.; three sisters, Betty, Joan and Dean; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
