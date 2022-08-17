Mrs. Linda Hester Windham of Laurel passed away at home on Aug. 15, 2022.
Linda was born in Laurel on July 31, 1946, to James Hester and Anna Lois Hester Gaskin. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather John R. Gaskin; brothers-in-law Maurice and Torrence Windham; and sisters-in-law Jennell, Bethany and Linda (Billy) Gaskin.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 45 years Odis Ray Windham; daughter Deanna (Robert) Horton; and son Patrick (Sherry) Windham; granddaughter Lindsey (Stephen) Thrash; great-granddaughter Anna Leigh Thrash; great-grandson Trent Thrash; grandson Bailey Windham; brothers James (Beverly) Hester, Don (Lois) Gaskin and Ron (Judy) Gaskin; sister Wanda (Mark) Reynolds; special granny Mary Jane Pitts; nieces Janet (Bobby) Stringer, Jill (Adam) Jordan, Kaleigh Reynolds, Anna Gaskin and Laura Gaskin; and nephews Paul Hester, Chase (Whitney) Reynolds and Corey (Loren) Reynolds.
Mrs. Windham was a graduate of R.H. Watkins High School and worked briefly as a beautician in Laurel. She was a member of Plainway Baptist Church.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5-7 p.m. The service will be at Memory Chapel on Friday at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Charles Brown, Stephen Thrash, Patrick Windham, Paul Hester, Chase Reynolds and Corey Reynolds. A burial service will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Laurel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
