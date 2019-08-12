Linda J. Kinard, 74, of Ovett died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 in Ovett. She was born Sunday, July 15, 1945 in Philadelphia, Miss.
Graveside Services will be Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Union. Brother Kenny Walters will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed making memories with friends & family. She was a lifelong Atlanta Braves baseball fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles B. Kinard Jr.; father B.C Branning; mother Hazel Branning; daughter Cynthia Hoskins; sister Doris Linton; and great-granddaughter Ashleigh Mann.
Survivors include her son David Greuschow (Tammy); daughter Sharon West (Gary); grandchildren Cathy Johnson (Eric), Brandy Bolivar, Rebecca Woodard (Adrian), Justin Bolivar (Jocelyn), Shannon Millwood (Dustin), Hollie Clark (Tyler) and Brooke Davis (Cody); 11 great-grandchildren; and brother Tommie Branning (Pat).
