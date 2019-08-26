Linda Joyce Thomas

Linda Joyce “Linnie” Thomas of Laurel, born Feb. 8, 1958, passed away at her home and entered the kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
She attended Jones County Junior College and received her BSRN from the University of Southern Mississippi. Her nursing career included working at both the Charity Hospital and Community Hospital in Laurel, and Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
She was a faithful member of Salem Heights Baptist Church, where she was an active member of the sanctuary choir and loved singing praises to her Heavenly Father, a devoted AWANA leader, took pride in teaching the fifth- and sixth-grade girls Sunday School class, and enjoyed co-directing children’s choir.
Linnie was preceded in death by her parents L.J. and Dorothy Jane Thomas; and brother Howard Allen Thomas.
Linnie is survived by her sisters Susan Thomas of Laurel, Josie Carter of Mobile and her brothers Jimmy Thomas (Mildred) and John Thomas (Lillie) of Laurel. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, whom she loved and vigorously taught about the love of the Lord.
Pallbearers will be Michael Thomas, Joey Thomas, Richard Holifield, Collin Holifield, John David Jefcoat and Chris Creel.
Honorary pallbearers will be Conner Holifield and Carter Stone.
Services will be officiated by Rev. Brent and Rev. Eric Benson.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at Salem Heights Baptist Church, with services to follow at noon at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that love offerings and gifts be made and/or given in remembrance of Linnie to the Children’s Department at Salem Heights Baptist Church.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
